See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16

The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:

1. #2 Oakley Court, Arcanum

This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.

2. 702 Quartz Lane, Tipp City

This is a Stonefield Custom Homes home, sponsored by Greenville Federal.

This house is priced in the low $500,000 range.

The Montrose III house features an open floor plan, with split bedrooms; designer kitchen with floating island and walk in pantry. The master suite features a deluxe bathroom and “walk through” closet to laundry room. There’s an upper level bonus room. There’s a front porch and covered rear porch. The house includes high end finishes

3. 998 Cedar Grove Drive, Tipp City

This is a Ryan Homes home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

There is no price listed for the house. The Columbia Model features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a study and gourmet island and kitchen. Enjoy the covered porch for warm summer nights and more.

4. 990 Rosenthal Drive, Troy

This is a Benanzer Custom Homes home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

The house is priced at $464,000. The house features an open floor plan with split bedrooms.

5. 1569 Creekwood, Troy

This is a Denlinger & Sons Builders home, sponsored by Garage Kings.

This house has been sold. The house features a designer kitchen with floating island and walk in pantry.

6. 2021 Northbridge Trail, Troy

This is a Denlinger & Sons Builders home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

The house is a model home. The house features a master suite with deluxe bathroom and “walk through” closet to laundry room.

7. 2018 Northbridge Trail, Troy

This is a D.A. Bowman Construction home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

The house is priced at $562,500. The house has an upper level bonus room.

8. 2816 New Castle Drive, Troy

This is a Ryan Homes home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

There is no price listed for the house. The house features a front porch and covered rear porch.

9. 100 Rachel Ann Blvd, West Milton

This is a Ryan Homes home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

There is no price listed for the house. The house features high end finishes.

10. 607 W. Bentley Circle, Troy

This is a Harlow Builders home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

The house is priced starting at $400,000. Welcome to The Villas of Halifax, a retirement community conveniently located near Troy’s City Square. The deluxe amenities of this 55+ community include a clubhouse, a swimming pool, stocked ponds, walking trails and more. This home, The Cascadia, one of six Villas Patio single family floor plans offered, has three bedrooms, two full baths and 1,870 finished square feet. It’s a must-see, spacious and open floor plan with upgraded finishes throughout. Build with Harlow Builders, and enjoy the peace of mind that only comes with Harlow Builders’ quality workmanship, plus a Harlow two Year Home Warranty (yes! two years… not just one!). Ask us about available homes for sale or about building this home just for you, as building lots are still available.

11. 1249 E. Bentley Circle, Troy

This is a Harlow Builders home, sponsored by Troy Banking Center.

The house is priced starting at $400,000. Welcome to The Villas of Halifax, a retirement community conveniently located near Troy’s City Square. The deluxe amenities of this 55+ community include a clubhouse, a swimming pool, stocked ponds, walking trails and more. This home, The Cascadia, one of six Villas Patio single family floor plans offered, has three bedrooms, two full baths and 1,870 finished square feet. It’s a must-see, spacious and open floor plan with upgraded finishes throughout. Build with Harlow Builders, and enjoy the peace of mind that only comes with Harlow Builders’ quality workmanship, plus a Harlow two Year Home Warranty (yes! two years… not just one!). Ask us about available homes for sale or about building this home just for you, as building lots are still available.

12. 2008 Navajo Trail, Piqua

This is a Indian Ridge Builders home, sponsored by Greenville Federal and Piqua Lumber and Hardware Co.

13. 2510 Bulle Road, Sidney

This is a D&S Construction home, sponsored by Rural 1st.

The house has been sold. The home received a full make over with nothing undone. You’ll love the in-law suite with separate kitchen, laundry, bath and living area. This home has four bedrooms, two kitchens, two laundries, 3.5 baths, three living areas, two car garage, 30- foot by 40-foot outbuilding, pond and 6.8 acres.

14. 1508 Knights Way, Sidney

This is a Ryan Homes home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

There is no price listed for the house. The Cedar Model features four bedroom, 2.5 baths, a flex room, gourmet kitchen with island, a deck and more.

15. 16377 County Road. 25A, Anna

This is a Eisenhart Homes home, sponsored by Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

The house has been sold. The house features three bedrooms, 2.5 bath and three car garage. This home has cathedral ceilings, and open concept, a fabulous master suite and a closed off laundry room.