Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for domestic violence, counterfeiting, and drug possession, among other charges, on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Joshua A. Elliston, 46, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on violating a protection order, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, for being within 500 feet of the victim and striking the victim in the head and face.

Charles A. Cowan, 33, of Lima, was indicted on failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and domestic violence, both third-degree felonies, for traveling at excessive speeds and running through multiple traffic signals while fleeing from police and swerving his vehicle into the path of a victim, causing the victim to run off the road.

Benjamin D. Zackery Jr., 37, of Dayton, was indicted on counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, for knowingly passing a counterfeit bill at Fricker’s.

Joshua K. Danner, 39, of Sidney, was indicted on assault, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, for knowingly causing physical harm to Sidney Police Officer Joseph Kennedy and a family member.

Katherine M. McKenzie, 38, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a bag to store it in.

Benjamin C. Barger, 38, of Sidney, was indicted on harassment with a bodily substance, a third-degree felony, for spitting on Officer Kurtis Kester of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, knowing that he had Hepatitis C.

Joshua J. Muston, 46, at large, was indicted on theft, a fifth-degree felony, for knowingly stealing $3,850 from Five Star Truck Wash in Anna.

Logan T. Richard, 18, of Bradford, was indicted on two charges of aggravated possession of drugs and two charges of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a glass pipe and a bindle to store and use it.

Robert E. Cooper, 53, of Piqua, was indicted on gross sexual imposition and pandering obscenity involving a minor, both fourth-degree felonies, for inappropriately touching a 13-year-old and coaxing a 13 or 14-year-old to take an inappropriate photo of themselves with his cell phone camera.

Adrian A. Bizzell, 48, at large, was indicted on two charges of aggravated possession of drugs and two charges of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a pipe and a container to store and use it.

Carol T. Dickman, also known as Carol T. Apple Bias, 36, at large, was indicted on two charges of the possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and Buprenorphine and a container to store it in.

James R. Goings, 43, at large, was indicted on five charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second, third and fourth-degree felonies, a person selling, purchasing, distributing or possessing a dangerous drug, a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for knowingly selling or offering to sell methamphetamine over a two month period, having a container to store it in, and selling Buspirone Hydrochloride without having a prescription.

Thomas D. Goings, 48, at large, was indicted on two charges of aggravated possession of drugs, second and fifth-degree felonies, and two charges of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a container and a bag to store it in.

Bradley A. Taylor, 36, at large, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having methamphetamine and a bag to store it in.

Krista J. Elliott, 30, at large, was indicted on the possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having Buprenorphine and a bag to store it in.

Jeremy L. Jones, 32, at large, was indicted on failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for failing to report to a final pretrial on Oct. 3 in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Gage M. P. Maxon, 28, of Piqua, was indicted on two charges of vandalism, fifth-degree felonies, and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, for removing the catalytic converters from two vehicles owned by Industrial Machining Services and partially sawing off a catalytic converter from someone’s personal vehicle.

James E. Gibson, 54, of Sidney, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a bag to store it in.

Jordan J. Warner, 37, of Piqua, was indicted on four charges of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine, Fentanyl, cocaine and Tramadol and a bindle to store them in.

Kara S. F. Ferguson, 32, of Piqua, was indicted on two charges of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and Fentanyl and a syringe to use it.

Elijah B. Douglas, 20, of Sidney, was indicted on making false alarms, a fourth-degree felony, for making a false 911 report stating there was a bomb at Boomerang Rubber in Botkins causing an economic loss of more than $7,500.

Matthew C. Padalino, 33, at large, was indicted on failure to register, a fourth-degree felony, for failing to register a new address with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office having previously been convicted of importuning in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Sowda M. Abdirahman, 32, of Columbus, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having methamphetamine and a glass pipe to use it and having a 2003 Toyota Corolla that she knew or head reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

By Charlotte Caldwell

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

