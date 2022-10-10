Russia boys basketball coach injured in crash

HOUSTON – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred on state Route 66 north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, was driving a 2003 Ford F-250 and was traveling northbound on state Route 66 when he drove left of center and struck a 2011 Honda Civic, driven by David Borchers, 54, of Houston, who was traveling southbound.

Mumaw sustained non-life-threatening injuries and Borchers sustained life-threatening injuries. Borchers was transported by Care Flight to the Miami Valley Hospital. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Houston Fire, Spirit Rescue, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation. State Route 66 remained closed for approximately four hours during the investigation and clean-up. The crash remains under investigation.

Borchers is the Russia boys basketball coach. According to Russia Local School District’s social media pages, some community members gathered at St. Remy Catholic Church on Saturday at 8 p.m. to pray for Borchers. The prayer sessions will continue throughout the week as community members will gather at the church Monday through Friday from 3:15 to 3:25 p.m. All are welcome to join.