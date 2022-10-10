Thank you for protecting us

The Starting Farmers 4-H Club held a barbecue dinner fundraiser Saturday at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. As part of their project, the club donated 25 dinners to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Fire Department and Sidney Police Department. On hand for the delivery of the meals were , left to right, Olivia Voress, 16, who gives a dinner to Sidney Fire Fighter/Paramedic Kyle Barlage, Russia; Billy Shoffner, 9, who gives a dinner to Shelby County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Doak, Anna; Zacharia Latimer, 13, who gives a dinner to Sgt Ethan Brown, Tipp City, of the Sidney Police Department. Olivia is the daughter of Eric and Kimberly Voress, of Sidney. Billy is the son of Billy and Mary Shoffner, of Sidney. Zacharia is the son of Michael and Amanda Latimer, of Conover.

