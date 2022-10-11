125 Years

October 11, 1897

John Traul, of Bellefontaine, conductor on the Knickerbocker freight train on the Big Four railroad, was before Mayor Nessler Saturday evening on a charge of violating a city ordinance by running his train through the city faster than the permitted four miles an hour. He was running nearer 40 miles. The charge was brought by Marshal Stockstill. Traul entered a plea of guilty and was fined $1 and costs.

——-

One of the largest real estate deals that has taken place in this city for some time was made this afternoon. It was the purchase of the large Wagner block on the north side of the public square by I.H. Thedieck, who occupies the greater portion of the building with his dry goods store. Mer. Thedieck expects to make a number of improvements in that building to keep pace with his rapidly increasing business. All his plans, however, are not yet definitely made.

100 Years

October 11, 1922

Following a meeting of interested parties held last evening in the office of the H.E. Bennett Realty Co., a temporary organization for a motor club in Shelby County was completed, with F.D. Christian named president, and H.E. Bennett, secretary. At the meeting, C.E. Williams, secretary of the Miami county club at Piqua, outlined the benefits of such an organization to motorists.

——-

Secretary of State Smith has authorized the incorporation of the Green Battery and Accessories Co., Sidney, with a capitalization of $10,000. Incorporators are: R.G. Green, Mrs. R. Wobus, Mrs. Anna Green, R. Wobus, G.E. Russell and H.W. Shoupp.

——-

The first of what are expected to be some 300 Presbyterian ministers and laymen began arriving today for the three-day session of the Ohio Synod of the Presbyterian church which will be held this evening. Tomorrow afternoon the delegates will visit the site of the proposed Presbyterian Home, northwest of the city.

75 Years

October 11, 1947

Formal opening Saturday of their newly redecorated and remodeled store was announced today by L.E. Canter and L.R. Oller, partners in the appliance store at 115 South Ohio avenue, with a special invitation to their expanded facilities.

——-

Leroy A. Bishop, owner of Bishop Goodyear Store, corner of Main avenue and North street, filed suit in Shelby county common pleas court today seeking an order to enjoin three bus companies from using space in front of his store for a mandatory injunction directing the city of Sidney to remove all “bus stop” signs and no parking paint in the same area.

——-

Sidney will be host to the 1948 Middle West district meeting of the Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs when it is held next October. The invitation for the district meeting to come to this city was extended to the district conference in Urbana yesterday and was accepted.

50 Years

October 11, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Duane Hatfield, both 19, of R.R. 3, have enlisted in the U.S. Air Force – together. Under a special program, they will be assigned together following basic training.

——-

CINCINNATI – Up two games to one, the Pirates need only one more playoff victory over the Cincinnati Reds and its all over. The Pirates came from behind to beat the Reds, 3-2, in Monday’s pivotal third game.

——-

A Sidney business executive will lead the Shelby County drive to return President Nixon to office in November. Frank J. Zielsdorf was today named Shelby County chairman for the Ohio committee to re-elect the President by Ohio Campaign Director Charles. D. Ross. Zielsdorf will provide the basic direction for the Shelby County campaign.

25 Years

October 11, 1997

PHOTO – Alma Mae Helmlinger, playing the part of Miss Pompadour, directs the masquerade ball during a rehearsal for the annual All American City Chorus Sweet Adelines show. Also performing will be the quartet Sing and Celebrate.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – A demonstration on flower arranging highlighted the September meeting of the Fort Loramie Garden Club, Jeannie Hoying served as hostess. Club members Cheryl and Dan DeLoye, owners of Park Street Florist in Fort Loramie, gave the demonstration.

——-

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Hurricane Pauline dumped torrents of rain on western Mexico today and was breaking up over the inland mountains after spawning deadly flooding and mudslides that killed at least 118 people. Twice as many people were reported injured and dozens were missing after the storm’s four-day rampage.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

