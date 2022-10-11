Board: Everything ready for Nov. 8 election

SIDNEY — Final preparations were made for the Nov. 8 General Election by the Shelby County Board of Elections during its Tuesday meeting.

Acting Deputy Director Ellen Joslin reported a full slate of poll workers are ready for Election Day. There are 144 pill workers signed on for the day. There are four supervisors and 13 rovers ready to work.

Joslin said she still needs to fill greeter spots on Election Day. Early voting employees are also needed. Early voting begins Oct. 12 at the board office. Those wishing to vote should use the east side door to enter the board of elections’ meeting room.

Director Pam Kerrigan told the board all employees have met the requirements for the cyber security training.

Election materials and supplies for the polls will be distributed on Nov. 5. The allocation of voting equipment for each precinct was approved.

The board will meet at 6 a.m. on Nov. 8 to officially open the polls on Election Day.

Board Chair Jim Kerg discussed the natural gas generator the board would like to have installed at the office. He said they were hoping to receive a state grant for the purchase but it is not eligible under the grant guidelines. He said the Shelby County Commissioners is asking the board to look at the 2022 budget to determine if the purchase can be made yet this year.

“We’ll receive a better price this year than if we have to wait until next year,” said Kerg.

Board member Doug Pence is starting to look at the framework for the 2023 budget. Pence and board member Merrill Asher, along with Kerrigan and Joslin, will be working on the budget, which needs to be presented to the commissioners by Dec. 1.

The board discussed the process they will follow to hire a new deputy director. Kerg said he didnt’t want to seek out applicants during time period leading up to the election. Asher said the board should be requesting applications during the period as it will take time to evaluate the applications and set up interviews.

The board agreed to contact their attorney, Eric Ambos, for a guideline of dates and requirements for the position.

“We want to bring in the right person to help Mrs. Kerrigan,” said Kerg.

The board hopes to have a new deputy director hired before the end of the year.

In other business, the board:

• Learned several public records requests have been received. Kerrigan said some of them are lengthy and ask for things that are for records which don’t exist. The board isn’t required to provide a record for something that doesn’t exist, nor are they required to create a record for something that doesn’t exist.

• Learned the funds for the security grant are ongoing.

• Learned the funds for the special August election have been paid out. Some of the funds were returned to the state as there were limited ways the grant could be used for.

• Learned the board employees use the county’s shredder which is located in the annex.

• Approved the bills which were filed for audit. The bills include postage, $415.39; Schwaab/Dater Pads, $26.25; and ElectionSource, $124.63.

By Melanie Speicher [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.