125 Years

October 12, 1897

The purchasing committee of city council has purchased three large drinking fountains which will arrive here in a few days. These will be located on the southwest, southeast and northeast corners. Made of cast iron, these will be an ornament to the city. The three will cost about $400.

——-

J.S. Loughlin, John E. Bush, James Wilson, William Kingseed, Frank Brewer, and William Shrock, of this city, and Henry Wilson, of Hardin, leave tomorrow for Jackman, Maine, near Moosehead Lake, to spend several weeks hunting. They go in a special car and will be accompanied by eight gentlemen from Wapakoneta, six from St. Marys, and four from Buckland.

——-

H.W. Thompson has resigned the position of weather forecast distributor in this city and has been succeeded by G.H. Dickas. Hereafter the weather report will be displayed at Dickas Brothers’ barber shop.

100 Years

October 12, 1922

Thomas L. Duffy, of the state Industrial Commission, spoke at a meeting of the Democratic central and executive committees held last evening at the Wagner Hotel. The meeting was attended by some 150 persons, with every township and precinct in the county represented.

——-

All that is needed to make the big celebration tomorrow afternoon a success is favorable weather. Indications point to a record-breaking crowd at the baseball game, when the Pittsburg National league team meets the local club at the new ball park.

——-

Thomas Robinson has resigned his position with the Inter City Tea company and accepted a position with the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea company. He will have his headquarters at Lima until the storeroom in the building Stanley Bryan is erecting on South Ohio avenue is completed. Then he will return and take charge of the store here.

75 Years

October 12, 1947

Operations at the Liberty Folder company, South Brooklyn avenue, are under the direction of C. Roscoe Stump as general manager, following his selection by the new board of directors of the company during the policy meeting earlier this week.

——-

The Sidney Kiwanis club is planning to increase the scope of its child welfare activities in the near future. Toward this objective, the club is sponsoring the placement of gumball dispenser machines at a number of locations in Sidney and vicinity. It is anticipated that approximately 100 of these machines will be located in business houses, factories, club rooms, offices, etc.

——-

Parking meter receipts for the second month of operation in Sidney totaled $2,055, it was disclosed today by Service Director E.D. Aneshansley. This brings the total “take” for the two months to $3,245. A large part of this will be used to pay off the purchase of the meters. Approximately nine months will be required to complete the payments.

50 Years

October 12, 1972

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen FFA Chapter is represented at the National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Mo., this week, by five members.

Attending will be Bob Rose, Paul Dircksen, Gene Dircksen, Bob Klein, and Dale Wittenbrink. Also attending will be John Klein, Bob’s father, and Al Hoying, vocational agriculture instructor and FFA chapter advisor.

——-

CINCINNATI – Today is the day the National League winner is decided and if you’re not sure who it’ll be, you pay your money and take your choice – righthander Steve Glass of the Pittsburgh Pirates or southpaw Don Gullett of the Cincinnati Reds.

With the best-of-five series tied at two games apiece following the Reds’ 7-1 “laugher” Tuesday, the winner of today’s contest goes straight into the World Series against the American League champions, ither Oakland or Detroit.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Wayne Gagermeier, superintendent, and Wayne Rinehart, principal of fort Loramie Schools, were guest speakers at a meeting of the Kiwanis Club Tuesday.

25 Years

October 12, 1997

Large and small companies considering expanding their business are invited to a Business Growth Workshop and Expo organized by the Business Development Committee of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held Wednesday at the Sidney Holiday Inn. It is free and open to any business in Shelby County.

——-

As expected, Fort Loramie took three of four titles Friday night in the Shelby County League cross country meet, but the exploits of the Redskin teams were overshadowed a bit by the first-ever boys championship for the Jackson Center Tigers.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE – A new Knoxville man won the Ohio State Lumberjack Championship last weekend at Hocking Technical College in Nelsonville.

David Berlet was named the Ohio State Lumberjack champion after scoring a total of 21 points. He also won the title in 1990 and 1991.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

