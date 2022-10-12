Council discusses charter amendment promotion

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted one ordinance and seven resolutions during a regular session on Oct. 10.

The adopted ordinance assesses the cost of inspection chambers, fittings and/or lateral transfer agreement filing fees for property owners. Public Works Director Jon Crusey said there are invoices included in the ordinance for 60 properties totaling $8,592, but if an invoice is paid before legislation is sent to the auditor, then those line items will be removed.

The adopted resolutions addressed the following:

• To repeal resolutions and implement sections of the Ohio Revised Code that will establish and describe the boundaries of the city-wide community reinvestment area in Sidney and designate a housing officer to administer the program and create a housing council. According to Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth, this legislation would replace the existing four Community Reinvestment Areas (CRA) with a city-wide CRA and policy. The four school districts impacted by the CRA – Sidney, Fairlawn, Hardin-Houston, and Upper Valley Career Center – have been notified, and representatives from Sidney and Hardin-Houston expressed support for the revisions.

• To authorize the city manager to apply for the PY2021 community housing impact and preservation lead abatement program (chip-lap) and equipment grant. According to Dulworth, the grant will be $53,150 and will be used to purchase an X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) Analyzer and to conduct lead reduction/evaluation in low-moderate income (LMI) owner-occupied houses in conjunction with CHIP rehabilitation and home repair activities.

• To authorize and adopt a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and Poggemeyer Design Group for the rendering of professional consulting services to acquire an XRF Analyzer for use in connection with the city’s lead-based paint abatement/lead hazard control work and related costs for LMI owner/occupied properties. According to Dulworth, the MOU specifies that Poggemeyer Design Group would be responsible for the possession, use, registration, and property and liability insurance until the contract with the city is terminated or the grant activities are completed.

• To authorize the city manager to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the repair of the aeration basin catwalk at the wastewater treatment plant.

• To confirm the appointment of William Moloney II to the Airport Advisory Committee. According to City Manager Andrew Bowsher, Moloney was selected by Mayor Mardie Milligan and will be filling the unexpired term of Jeff Helman as a general aviation representative. Moloney will be reappointed to a full term on June 1, 2023, and will expire on May 31, 2026. Councilmember Steve Klingler abstained.

• To authorize the city manager to enter into a demolition and remediation partnership agreement by and between the city and the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) regarding the old Wagner Manufacturing plant. Councilmember Mike Barhorst abstained.

• To authorize the city manager to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters Local 912. This resolution was adopted after executive session, and Bowsher said that collective bargaining negotiations with the local firefighters union went well and finished quickly.

Council was also introduced to an ordinance that would assess the cost of weed cutting or removal of litter or junk. According to Finance Officer Renee DuLaney, the ordinance would assess 46 properties at a total of $13,693.97 for weed mowing and 31 properties at a total of $9,630.16 for junk removal. The ordinance will be further discussed at the Oct. 24 meeting.

Council then discussed charter amendment promotion, and Bowsher asked the council if they had an opinion on using paid promotions. After discussion and hearing the opinion of every council member, the Council decided to use paid options – including well-placed newspaper ads and social media – and free options – including letters to the editor, newspaper articles, and Bowsher’s weekly radio broadcasts.

During the comment portion of the meeting, Barhorst expressed concern about the funding allocation results from the recent Lodging Tax Committee meeting. He said some of the organizations that received funding do not meet the objective of promoting tourism in and to the city. DuLaney said that the 2023 budget book will be presented to members during the Oct. 24 meeting.

By Charlotte Caldwell

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

