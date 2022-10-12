Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• The Fort Recovery Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays through September from noon to 5 p.m. To learn about what the Fort Recovery Museum offers, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HajP7zRoup0.

• Brukner Nature Center Autumn Art Exhibit featuring artwork by Sue King will run through Dec. 11. King’s artwork will be on sale until then and will be ready to be picked up on Dec. 12. All proceeds from this exhibit will go to BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Brukner Nature Center’s second Fall Session of PEEP is open for registration. PEEP is a nature-centered play experience for kids aged 3 to 5 who are not attending Kindergarten or being home-schooled for Kindergarten. The kids will meet once a week for six weeks. Classes are available Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. PEEP costs $55/child for BNC members and $75/child for non-members. Email [email protected] or call the center at 937-698-6493 for more information and registration.

• Covington High School is looking for vendors for their third annual Buccs Bazaar on Nov. 12. Vendor registration ends Oct. 17. To register email [email protected] or call 937-473-2249.

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

• Darke County Parks is having a Me and PJ Paint a Pumpkin Workshop at the Bish Discovery Center located st 404 N. Ohio St. in Greenville. The workshop starts at 6 p.m. and registration is required. To register go to www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

• The Sidney Knights of Columbus will be hosting a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 1300 Fourth Ave. The fish fry is drive-thru only and will be serving fish, a choice of two sides and a dinner roll. Meals are $10 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors.

• Bark in the Park with the Darke County Parks will be held at 6 p.m. at the Coppess Nature Sanctuary, located on Young Road in Greenville. Guests are invited to bring their leashed dogs to hike the 3/4 mile looped trail with other dogs and owners.

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting Friday Fun Night Karaoke at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public aged 50+. The event will be held at the center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

• The annual sports cards and collectible show will be held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St, Piqua, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the event is free. Sponsors for the event include SC Collectibles and the Miami Valley Centre Mall. For more information or to reserve a table, call 937-773-0950.

• The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, is hosting Bingo Night. The doors open at 6 p.m. and Bingo starts at 7 p.m. There will be 12 games and one speed round for guests to play and the event costs $15/person. There will also be concessions available for purchase.

• Maplewood United Methodist Church will be having their final roast dinner until spring. The Maplewood Fire Department and the church are having a hog roast from 5 p.m. until the food is gone. The dinner will be held at the

Maplewood United Methodist Church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

