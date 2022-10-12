2022 Residential Beautification Awards announced

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney announced the winners of the 2022 Residential Beautification Awards during the City Council meeting on Oct. 10.

The awards are given to recognize exterior improvements to residences. Improvements can include exterior renovation and rehabilitation, general clean-up, landscaping, or any other activity that improves the property and neighborhood.

Nominations for the award were reviewed by the Citizen’s Peer Review Committee, and the committee unanimously awarded this recognition to two properties: 830 Chestnut Ave., owned Paige Barker, and 511 Fair Road, owned by Andrew Spayde.

The award winners were presented with a certificate signed by Mayor Mardie Milligan; a medallion to be placed in their yard; and a framed picture of the residence. In addition, the committee would like to recognize 115 E. South St., owned by Andrew Spayde; 1425 Constitution Ave., owned by Kim Schweitzer; and 250 Hillcrest Court, owned by Matthew Bateman with an honorable mention award for the renovations completed on their properties.

City staff would like to congratulate the award recipients and all the nominees for their effort to beautify their homes and neighborhoods.