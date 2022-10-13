Employees of Wilson Health and volunteers hand out breakfast to those who stopped at the “Brake for Breakfast” event held at the Fairview Medical Center, 1205 Fairington Drive, Thursday morning. “Brake for Breakfast” is held in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October. Partners for the event with Wilson Health was High Grounds Cafe, New Bremen Coffee Co., Dannon and Winans chocolate + Coffees. Events were also held in Maria Stein and Minster earlier in the week.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News