Learning about the election

The Shelby County Republican Party will have a tent Oct. 15, 22, 29 in downtown Sidney at the corner of North Main Avenue and Popular Street. Members will be available to answer questions and to hand out slate cards and candidate signs for the forthcoming election on Nov. 8. Voters are urged to cast their ballots as the Board of Election Office is now open for early voting.

