30th anniversary of the JTD Hospital Foundation Golf Classic held

MINSTER — The Joint Township District Hospital Foundation held its 30th Annual Golf Classic at Arrowhead Golf Course in Minster on Sept. 9.

“It was an amazing day to celebrate a milestone of 30 years hosting this golf classic. We appreciate the support of our local businesses, donors, golfers and volunteers, that make this event successful every year,” said Julie Jacobs, executive director of the JTD Hospital Foundation.

The 30th anniversary outing opened with the annual golf ball drop. Golfers watched as Schmiesing Tree Service of New Bremen dropped over 1,000 golf balls to see which ball was the closest to the hole. The winner took home over $2,800 in the 50/50 split. Thank you to Schmiesing Tree Service for the “lift” for this event.

A shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. saw 144 golfers begin the 18-hole scramble. Golfers enjoyed their day with snacks and beverages on the course and a selection of heavy hors d’oeuvres, with cookies from The Cottage Shops, at the end of the event.

The overall tournament champions were Team Wissman of Martin Holdren, Lyle Sanvido, Tyler Nosek and Jerry Newman. The Co-Ed tournament champions were Team McNaughton of Doug McNaughton, Dawn McNaughton, Kurt Rindler and Lori Rindler. Brian Anderson was the lucky winner for the chance at a 40-foot putt for $5,000.

The JTD Hospital Foundation Board of Directors and Golf Committee reported this year’s event surpassed the million-dollar mark on funds raised through the golf outing. Proceeds from this event are used to help support Joint Township District Memorial Hospital’s efforts to meet the health care needs of the communities.

For more information or to support the JTD Hospital Foundation visit www.grandlakehealth.org or call 419-394-3387 ext. 3574.