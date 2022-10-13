Driver sentenced to 30 days in fatal crash

CELINA — The man responsible for a crash that killed a New Bremen man was sentenced this week in Mercer County.

Kewal Pooni, 67, of Ontario, Canada, will be serving 30 days in Mercer County Jail. He was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide and a minor misdemeanor of not obeying a traffic signal.

Pooni was driving a 2016 Peterbilt semitrailer on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, westbound on state Route 29 in Celina when he entered the intersection at Havemann Road against a red light. He struck a vehicle driven by Ryan M. Lageman, 25, of New Bremen, was pronounced dead a short while after the crash at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, according to the Celina Police Department.

Lageman was driving a 1991 For Ranger pickup truck and was going southbound on Havemann Road when he entered the intersection on a green light.