Program available to lower cost of broadband service

SIDNEY – The CONNECT Shelby County team is working to help build awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. Participation in this program will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households struggling to afford internet service.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to a $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

• Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines;

• Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;

• Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low income program.

Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment opened on December 31, 2021. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or by (1) going to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an online application or print a mail-in application and (2) contacting their preferred participating broadband provider and selecting a plan. Additional information is available at www.fcc.gov/ACP, or by calling 877-384-2575 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.