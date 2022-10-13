Registration open for master gardener volunteer training

TROY — Registration is underway for the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer Intern Training. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge – just a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others.

Classes will be held on Thursdays from Jan. 19 to March 23, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office located at 510 W. Water St. in Troy.

The class fee is $200 with $50 is due with the application. Deadline for registration is Oct. 28.

For more information, visit go.osu.edu/miamimgv or email Amanda Bennett at [email protected]