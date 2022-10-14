Pompeo visits Sidney

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with and addressed more than 100 local Republicans on Wednesday night, Oct. 12, at the Oaks Club near Sidney. The secretary was in town in support of his friend, Ohio 4th District Congressman Jim Jordan who is running in the Nov. 8 general election. The secretary spent nearly two hours meeting voters, providing a broad insight into his role as US Secretary of State and taking a variety of audience questions. Pictured are, left to right, Jordan, Theresa Kerg, vice chairman of the Shelby County Republican Party, Pompeo and Jim Kerg, chairman of the Shelby County Board of Elections.

