Agape Distribution opens new store location

SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.

The new store has been a plan in the works for quite a few years. The new location gives Agape Distributions a larger, more appropriate space for their non-profit agency store. Rather than being located in a warehouse, the store now has a new, beautiful location according to Brooke Ruiz, store manager.

“We moved the store because we needed more space and it has been a big prayer and dream of our CEO John Geissler to be able to move the store and separate it from the pantry and just have a bigger space to run the store in,” said Ruiz.

The mission of Agape Distribution’s non-profit agency store is to provide non-profit agencies with discounted goods and supplies including food, furniture, clothes, kitchen utensils and much more. Along with supplying non-profit agencies with supplies, the store funds Agape Distribution’s food pantry by directing 12 cents of every dollar spent at the store to the pantry.

The non-profit agency store is available to shoppers registered with 501(c)(3) agencies or churches that have completed the application process for membership. The application and agreement form are both available on their website at https://agapedistribution.org/non-profit-agency-store/. None of the products purchased at the non-profit agency store can be re-sold and when shoppers for an agency or church sign their receipt, they are agreeing to this stipulation. Should a shopper resell an item, their non-profit agency’s membership to Agape Distribution’s non-profit agency store would be revoked.

Agape Distribution’s new non-profit agency store opened Monday, Oct. 10, and is located at 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney. The store’s hours are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The store is closed on Friday and Sunday.

Agape Distribution’s new store location. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_Agape.jpg Agape Distribution’s new store location. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Annette Kauffman, of Sidney, puts clothing on the rack as she volunteers at the store. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_AnnetteKauffman.jpg Annette Kauffman, of Sidney, puts clothing on the rack as she volunteers at the store. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News