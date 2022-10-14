Posted on by

Ribbon cut on Keller Williams Home Town Realty Sidney office


Dawn Eilert, left, the vice president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the Keller Williams Home Town Realty team at a ribbon-cutting for the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney.

Dawn Eilert, left, the vice president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the Keller Williams Home Town Realty team at a ribbon-cutting for the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney.


Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News

The Keller Williams Home Town Realty team participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney.


Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News

Dawn Eilert, left, the vice president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the Keller Williams Home Town Realty team at a ribbon-cutting for the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney.

The Keller Williams Home Town Realty team participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney.

Dawn Eilert, left, the vice president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the Keller Williams Home Town Realty team at a ribbon-cutting for the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_0465.jpgDawn Eilert, left, the vice president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the Keller Williams Home Town Realty team at a ribbon-cutting for the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney. Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News

The Keller Williams Home Town Realty team participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_0471.jpgThe Keller Williams Home Town Realty team participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney. Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News