Ribbon cut on Keller Williams Home Town Realty Sidney office

Dawn Eilert, left, the vice president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the Keller Williams Home Town Realty team at a ribbon-cutting for the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney.

The Keller Williams Home Town Realty team participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney.