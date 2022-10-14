OSGOOD — Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor on Oct. 14, at approximately 10 a.m.

Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot, 71, and Theresa Grillot, 70, of Yorkshire, were both standing beside a tractor in the process of off loading corn from a hopper wagon to a grain auger, when the tractor was accidentally left in gear and ran over the both of them. Mr. and Mrs. Grillot were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight for their injuries.