On the agendas

Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Oct. 17, at noon at the board office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include a Sidney Middle School report; purchased service agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center; accepting a donation from Dave Ross for technology upgrades for the new graphic arts programs at Sidney High School; approve personnel items; and authorize the superintendent to execute any and all documents necessary to settle any pending litigation and/or administrative actions.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Fort Loramie Board of Education

FORT LORAMIE — The October Regular meeting of the Fort Loramie Board of Education will be on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the High School Media Center not on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, as previously stated.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The City Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.