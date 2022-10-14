Anna Village Council considers new solicitor

ANNA – The Anna Village Council heard interest from Madison Brinkman regarding the open solicitor’s position during a regular meeting on Sept. 27.

Brinkman is an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office and the solicitor for the village of Lockington. She also sits on the Alpha Community Center and Clear Creek Farm boards. Former solicitor Eric Ambos also worked in the prosecutor’s office and spoke highly of Brinkman. Mayor Mark Pulfer said an ordinance would be drafted to consider Brinkman for the position.

Two ordinances and one resolution were passed during the meeting. An ordinance designating a to-go parking spot for Fill My Cup coffee shop passed unanimously. An ordinance revising the job descriptions section of the human resource personnel policies and procedures manual entered its second reading, but the council suspended the rules and unanimously adopted the ordinance. A resolution shutting down the operation of the Ohio Mayor’s Court in Anna was unanimously adopted.

Forming an ordinance committee was discussed during old business. Most of the responsibilities will be property maintenance, and the village administrator will be the enforcing authority. Councilmember Ken Aselage asked Police Chief Darrin Goudy to draft the by-laws of the committee. Aselage also requested that all residents that use ACH payment for their utility bill have their bill emailed to eliminate postage costs. Concerns about residents not having online access and lack of options were mentioned, and there will be more discussion on this in the future.

The two Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant application options were discussed in new business. The grant is for South Street reconstruction from South Pike Street to Fairview Avenue. Councilmember Gary Strasser suggested going with the second option, and Aselage said the village needs a new wastewater treatment plant before working on the streets. It was noted that Wessler Engineering is in the process of completing an assessment of the water and sewer plants. It was also announced that trick or treat in the village will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.

During staff reports, Pulfer said that Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Tom Sherwood gave a letter of resignation, and his last day was Oct. 7. He also said Access Engineering has been contacted for the 2023 sidewalk program. Goudy said the new K-9 Rocket and Officer Mahaffy recently graduated from the academy. Public Works Superintendent Jacob Schumpert said streetlights will be updated sometime in October and they are still in the process of finding a contractor for the Timber Trail sidewalks.

Citizen concerns mentioned two properties that are in states of deterioration, one of which the village recently mowed but has not been improved upon since. Goudy said he would follow up with the property owners.

Another regular session of the council was held on Oct. 11, and the next regular session will be held on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

