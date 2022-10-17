November at the Holland Theatre

BELLEFONTAINE — The Holland Theatre is preparing for a busy November, with five concerts for a wide range of musical tastes.

The month kicks off with One Night in Memphis on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Don’t miss this rollicking re-creation of the night in 1956 when four giants of American music – Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley – jammed together.

Next, acclaimed singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Chris Smither and Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius bring their roots-influenced music on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

On Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., roots troubadour Todd Snider returns to the Holland Theatre for an evening of storytelling and songs. Snider’s trademark deadly humor, meandering charm and authentic insight delighted audiences in November of 2021.

Vocal harmony quartet Windborne performs on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The group’s wide repertoire and unique arrangements create a journey that spans continents and centuries and educates as it entertains.

Finally, Mat Kearney brings his Acoustic Trio Tour to the Holland Theatre on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.. With five Top 20 hits on the Adult Top 40 charts, Kearney’s thoughtful lyrics and mix of pop, folk and hip-hop styles have earned him a wide and devoted fan base. Please note that this show is nearly sold out.

For the complete 2022-23 lineup, go to www.thehollandtheatre.org/tickets. Tickets are available online or though the box office by calling 937-592-9002.

Built in 1931 in downtown Bellefontaine, about 50 miles northwest of Columbus, the Holland Theatre is the nation’s only atmospheric Dutch theater. The building had fallen into disrepair in the 1990s after being converted into a cineplex but was saved from demolition when a local teacher and students took an interest in the structure. Buoyed by community support and government and private grants, the theater completed a multi-million-dollar restoration in 2019.

For background on the theater’s history and restoration go to https://www.dispatch.com/story/business/2019/09/08/history-in-remaking/3394974007/.