Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Oct. 9-15

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one less than the week prior.

Seven of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were four dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

Five of the seven patients were transported to the hospital from incidents in the Houston district. One patient refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Another call was an accidental activation of a home medical alarm. Russia Fire first responders assisted Spirit EMS at one incident. There was a secondary call while the first-out crew was already handling another EMS call to which a second Spirit EMS unit responded.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to four calls. Spirit EMS responded to all four calls, while Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to three. There were no transports from a structure fire in Pemberton which numerous fire departments from across the area responded to. Sprit EMS had two ambulances on site at the fire, while Perry Port Salem Rescue had one. At the other sites, all patients were transported to the hospital.

Of the eight patients transported last week, two were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, one to Kettering Health in Troy, and five to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.