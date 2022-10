Judy Drum, from Sidney, has been a member of the center since 2019 and is currently serving on the board as trustee. “I enjoy seeing all the people, spending time with friends, playing Bingo and going to the Move N Groove exercise class. I really like volunteering and hanging out with my knitting group,” said Drum when asked about what she likes best about the center.

