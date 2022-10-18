125 Years

October 18, 1897

The Democratic campaign will be formally opened in the county tomorrow evening by a meeting at the armory. The list of speakers advertised are: Hon. Horace L. Chapman, of Jackson, candidate for governor; Hon. John J. Lentz, Columbus, congressman from the 12th district, and Hon. M.D. Shaw, of Wapakoneta, candidate for Lieutenant governor.

——-

Sheriff Ailes took three prisoners to the penitentiary yesterday. He was accompanied by Mayor Nessler and Joseph Umstead. They drove as far as Piqua and took the train from there to Columbus. T.M Hussey and William O’Leary went as far as Piqua.

100 Years

October 18, 1922

A special car carrying a number of officers of the Big Four railroad was in Sidney today for several hours. The railroad officials were here for an inspection tour of the proposed improvements to be made in Sidney and this vicinity by the road.

75 Years

October 18, 1947

Five Men from this area were victims of food poisoning at the banquet of the annual convention of Region Four, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association at the Barr Hotel in Lima last night. They included W.R. Joslin, Sr. and Louis Mars, Shelby county; Esty Smith and Leonard Hill, Miami county, and Harry Littlejohn, Champaign county. Some 200 people were affected with a number requiring treatment at Lima Hospital.

50 Years

October 18, 1972

OAKLAND – They’ll make another effort to play the third game of the Worlds Series tonight, with both teams sticking to their original pitching plans, but chances of yet another wet weather postponement are strong.

The game was rescheduled Tuesday night when a freak, tropic-style rain squall dumped another load of heavy water on already sodden Oakland Coliseum only 16 minutes before the scheduled start. The game was rescheduled for the same tonight with the same two righthanders, John “Blue Moon” Odom of the A’s and Jack Billingham of the Reds, scheduled to do the hurling.

25 Years

October 18, 1997

PHOTO – Virginia Kauffman, 58, (left) fields a question during a news conference Friday in Dayton as her mother, Virginia Kauffman, 77, observes. The younger Kauffman won the $35 million Ohio Super Lotto jackpot Wednesday night and is splitting the money with her mother also of Sidney. They took the lump-sum payment, which was $10.7 million after taxes. The women said they haven’t decided what to do with the money, although they said they plan to continue working. The winning ticket was purchased at the Sidney Newsstand.

——-

NEW YORK – Stocks tumbled again Friday, dragging the Dow industrials as much as 183 points lower and reminding investors of the frightening two-day slide that preceded the Black Monday crash almost exactly 10 years ago.

A late wave of bargain-hunting repaired much of the damage, with the Dow Jones industrial average halving its loss and closing at 7,847.03, down 91.85 for the day and 198.18 for the week.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

