Community calendar

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

• Grand Lake Primary Care, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys, will have a flu shot clinic drive-thru from 8a.m. to noon and a walk-in flu shot clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Call 419-394-9959 to schedule an appointment.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Wapak-Wapakoneta Medical Center at 812 Redskin Trail in Wapakoneta is hosting a flu shot clinic 1 to 4 p.m. Call 419-738-4445 to schedule an appointment.

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

• Babysitting 101 at the Grand Lake Rehab Building at 1065 Hager St., St. Mary’s, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The class is designed to teach fifth, sixth and seventh graders safety, first aid, emergency care, behavior and discipline and more to help prepare them as caregivers. Classes cost$15, which includes materials, drinks and snacks. Registration is required, contact Stefanie Lowry at 419-394-6132.

• Wilson Health Weight and Wellness is holding their fourth anniversary Halloween party featuring “Eat This, Not That” with the Weight and Wellness Team. The party will be located in the lobby of the Professional Building, 915 W Michigan St., Sidney.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

• Grand Lake Family Practices and Pediatrics, 801 Pro Drive, Celina, is hosting a flu shot clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Appointments are required, call 419-586-6489 to schedule.

• The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room in Fort Loramie is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, the genealogy room also provides computer access to Newspapers.com, the Ancestry Library Edition of Ancestry.com, and other online resources.

• Parkinson’s Exercise Group from 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be held at the Grand Lake Health/Premier Health South YMCA, 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster.

• Wilson Health is hosting their grief support group in the Professional Building, 915 W Michigan St., Sidney, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

• Minster-Miami and Erie Family Practice, 04463 State Route 66, Minster, is hosting flu shot clinics from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 419-628-3821 to schedule an appointment.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.