The People’s Garden seeks donations for improvements

SIDNEY — Soil is still needed to add to the 54 garden beds at The People’s Garden at Agape, 209 Brooklyn Ave., Sidney. Some settling occurs throughout the season and some soil is blown away by wind or picked up when the beds are weeded. The People’s Garden has some compost, leaf mulch and manure but topsoil is still needed. Most of the beds are for raising food for the pantry at Agape and some are for community rental.

Don’t forget that Ken Pipke is working on collecting donations for the new bed enclosures that will make it safer and easier for workers and community gardeners to work in the beds. Pipke is asking for donations for things like 2x6x8 treated yellow-wood, 3-inch coated exterior deck screws, 2-inch coated deck screws, handles/screen door handles and chicken wire. The goal is to raise $2,500 to improved the garden beds.

The Learning Center is available all year round for meetings like scouts and civic clubs, Bible study, classes on gardening, crafts and other interesting topics. Contact The People’s Garden to arrange for a day and time for a group to have time at the garden in the fall and winter. The Learning Center is heated and air conditioned with tables and chairs.

Contact the garden at 937-726-9525 if you have soil, donations or requests for time at The People’s Garden.

Coordinators and volunteers are Master Gardener Conelia Dixon, Michelle Stephenson, Deb Grazioso, Annette Kauffman, Yuka Tamura and other occasional volunteers.

By Conelia Dixon Contributing Columnist

The writer is a Master Gardener and a coordinator of the People’s Garden. Reach her at 937-726-9525.

