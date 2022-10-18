Oktoberfest at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — Residents at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen, located at 711 S. Walnut Street in New Bremen, celebrated Oktoberfest on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a special meal.

The residents enjoyed hot German potato salad, ribs and kraut, beer bread and an apple dessert prepared by their dietary department. Along with the German foods, the residents enjoyed waitresses in German aprons and attire and a variety of German beers to truly celebrate Oktoberfest.

They also provided residents with photo props like glasses and little beer steins and pretzel sticks. For entertainment, they had music playing and residents that still speak German shared stories. Other activities included German trivia, various Oktoberfest games and small German vocabulary lessons.

Dietary department member Brandie Brady, left, with Elmwood resident Yolanda Schmeising at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen’s Oktoberfest celebration. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_ElmwoodOktoberfest.jpg Dietary department member Brandie Brady, left, with Elmwood resident Yolanda Schmeising at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen’s Oktoberfest celebration. Courtesy photo