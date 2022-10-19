Shelby County to recognize veterans

SIDNEY – This November, Shelby County will be participating in a national event called Operation Green Light to show support to military veterans and inform them of resources and benefits that they are entitled to.

During the week of Veterans Day, Nov. 7-13, the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers encourage counties, parishes and boroughs around the U.S. to light their buildings with green lights to let veterans know that they are recognized and supported. Residents and businesses are also encouraged to participate by putting a green bulb in one light.

Shelby County will be participating by illuminating the courthouse downtown in green. Participation in the county is being spearheaded by the Shelby County Commissioners and The Shelby County Veteran Services office, led by Executive Director Chris North.

“I heard of the program through my participation with NACo and knew many of our veterans are not aware of services available to them. This is a simple way to help highlight the veterans and let them know they and their service is not forgotten,” Commissioner Julie Ehemann said.

“Operation Green Light is a way for us, as a community, to honor our veterans and make them aware of the many programs and services that we have to offer them for their service to our great nation,” Commissioner Bob Guillozet said. “They have served us in many different ways and now it is our turn to offer them some appreciation and let them know that there are many programs that they are eligible for and are deserving of these benefits.”

“Operation Green Light not only recognizes our veterans, it highlights that the Shelby County Veteran Services office and all Veteran Services offices are available to help provide the services that our veterans earned serving our country,” Commissioner Tony Bornhorst said.

The Shelby County Veteran Services office will also hold an open house on Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to kick off the initiative and will shine their own green light at the office during November.

“The purpose of the open house is to give veterans and their dependents a chance to visit our office and explore the many benefits that may be available to them that they are not aware of. This will also give them a chance to meet service officers and ask questions. We basically want them to know that we are here to serve them,” Executive Director Chris North said.

For more information about Operation Green Light, visit naco.org. For more information about the Shelby County Veteran Services office, visit shelbycountyveterans.org, email Chris North at [email protected], or call 937-498-7282.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_OPGL_soc1-copy.jpg

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.