Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• The Fort Recovery Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays through September from noon to 5 p.m. To learn about what the Fort Recovery Museum offers, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HajP7zRoup0.

• Brukner Nature Center Autumn Art Exhibit featuring artwork by Sue King will run through Dec. 11. King’s artwork will be on sale until then and will be ready to be picked up on Dec. 12. All proceeds from this exhibit will go to BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Brukner Nature Center’s second Fall Session of PEEP is open for registration. PEEP is a nature-centered play experience for kids aged 3 to 5 who are not attending Kindergarten or being home-schooled for Kindergarten. The kids will meet once a week for six weeks. Classes are available Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. PEEP costs $55/child for BNC members and $75/child for non-members. Email [email protected] or call the center at 937-698-6493 for more information and registration.

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

• Wapakoneta Halloween Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and travel along Auglaize Street. There will also be a costume contest by the Wapakoneta Family YMCA at 5:30 p.m. Participants must register for the contest by 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

• Darke County Parks is hosting their annual Great Pumpkin Hunt at Shawnee Prairie Reserve in Greenville. The Great Pumpkin Hunt begins at 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more information and registration visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

• Dine to Donate at Chipotle located at 1934 W. Main St. in Troy will benefit the Brukner Nature Center. From 5 to 9 p.m. 33% of all sales, when a flyer is presented or the nature center is mentioned, will benefit BNC’s wildlife ambassadors. Online orders for pick-up will qualify using the code GDD46TE.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

• Darke County Parks is hosting a dinner of artisan brick oven pizzas at 5 p.m. at the Historic Bear’s Mill, 6450 Arcanum Bear’s Mill Road, Greenville. The pizza dough is hand crafted by baker Bryan Begg from Bakehouse in Troy and the brick oven craftsman Scott Miller will bake guests’ pizzas right in front of them in the brick oven he built himself. Registration is required and the dinner costs $15. To register, visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

• Deadline to order poinsettias from Wilson Health Auxiliary. To place an order, contact Jenny Meyer at 937-498-5390 or at [email protected] Wilson Health Auxiliary is selling 6.5-inch potted poinsettias and coupons to Andy’s Garden, 2310 W. Market St., Troy. The poinsettias are $14 each and there are multiple color options including, red, pink, white, marble and red glitter. Guests also have the option of purchasing coupons to go pick their own colors at Andy’s Garden.

• Wilson Health Auxiliary is hosting a Collective Goods, Book and Gift Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the main lobby of the hospital. For questions, contact Jenny Meyer at 937-498-5390 or at [email protected]