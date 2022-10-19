Village begins annexation process

MINSTER – Minster village council agreed to begin the process to increase in the size of the village at their meeting Tuesday night.

Village Administrator Don Harrod explained Harold and Diane Reithman had approached the village about annexing their 1.022 acres on state Route 119 West. He said with the various petitions and a public hearing done, they could now move to annex the property, located in Jackson Township. Council approved the first reading of the ordinance.

Council also accepted an income of $399,996.19 from the August 2022 Income Tax Report as submitted by the City of St. Marys. Harrod said the year-to-date total of income tax was $3,436,913, approximately $60,000 more than at this time last year.

In his report to council, the village administrator said the public works department has completed the annual testing of 251 hydrants. Out of that number, less than 20 hydrants needed some type of repairs and crews have begun making the necessary repairs.

Leaf pickup has begun in the village. He said crews will continue pick-up on a daily basis until early December. Residents are asked to bring the leaves to the front of their properties and place them in the curb lawn for pick-up, not the street. He explained that leaves in the street can clog drainage when it rains.

The Dues Ditch project is expected to begin this week, with contractor RD Jones working on installing storm tile. All materials have been delivered and a request to locate underground utilities has been called in.

The construction of the new water tower on Seventh Street will take its next step, said Harrod, with Landmark Structures indicating that one of their crews will be in the village the week of Oct. 24 to begin the work on erecting the concrete pedestal for the water tower.

In other business, council approved $1,030,447.36 in receipts and $1,253,266.28 in invoices.

The group then moved to executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken when they returned to regular session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

