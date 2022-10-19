Astronaut to speak in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting a free public talk with former NASA astronaut Dr. Story Musgrave at the Wapakoneta Middle School auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Musgrave is best known for being the only astronaut in history to fly aboard all five space shuttles.

“Dr. Musgrave is one of the most distinguished and seasoned astronauts from America’s Shuttle Program,” says Armstrong Museum Executive Director Dante Centuori. “Having him here in Wapakoneta and being able to listen to the stories about his life first-hand will be an amazing experience for the local community.”

Musgrave also holds the honor of being NASA’s most formally educated astronaut, having earned six degrees over the course of his career. Musgrave served in the field of medicine before being accepted into the NASA Astronaut Corps in 1967 as a scientist-astronaut. Over his career, Dr. Musgrave has written 25 scientific papers on aerospace medicine and physiology, temperature regulation, exercise physiology, and clinical surgery.

Over the course of his six space missions, Musgrave spent a total of 1,281 hours in space with four spacewalks under his belt totaling 26 hours and 19 minutes all together. In 1992, Musgrave received the NASA Distinguished Service Medal and in 2022 was accepted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. and Musgrave will be available after the event for a brief meet and greet session. For more information, visit the Armstrong Air & Space Museum website or call at 419-738-8811.