125 Years

October 20, 1897

O.S. Marshall and Son and T.B. Marshall, of this city, have purchased ground at Lakeview, Logan county, on the line of the proposed Columbus and Northwestern railroad, and will erect a first class elevator and will have it ready to receive grain as soon as the railroad is completed. Grading on the railroad is now being done in close proximity to where the elevator will be erected.

——-

W.S. Wicks, the blind orator who has been selling medicine on the northwest corner of the public square for several weeks, delivered a free lecture to the assembly room of the court house last evening on the subject, “Most History Repeats Itself.” He had a large audience and gave an interesting lecture.

——-

Commencing Monday, W.H. Thompson, Clemens Amann and C.J. Briggs will close their drug stores at 8 o’clock each evening, except Saturdays.

100 Years

October 20, 1922

A large delegation of automobiles will leave Sidney at the noon hour tomorrow for Greenville to attend the Donahey meeting to be held in that city. It is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The caravan will escort the Democratic candidate to Sidney for his appearance tomorrow evening in the school auditorium. Short stops will be made at Versailles and Russia.

——-

At a meeting last evening, a permanent organization for the Shelby County Automobile Club was completed. Elected were: F.D. Christian, Sidney, President; Erwin Kupp, Sidney, 1st vice president; George Brell, Anna, 2nd vice president; Berney Ernst, Fort Loramie, 3rd vice president; L.M. Studavent, Sidney, treasurer; H.E. Bennett, Sidney, secretary.

——-

Mary M. Lauterbur was elected president of the Delta Theta Tau sorority, when member held their annual election of officer last evening. Adelaide Amann was named vice president; Edith Cronley, secretary; Dorothy Morrison, treasurer; Pauline Rieck, cursor; Ruth Lee, historian.

75 Years

October 20, 1947

Plans are in the offering to reestablish the once famous singing organization of the Sidney American Legion Post. Tryouts are scheduled for tomorrow night at the Legion home. The glee club committee is composed of Gail King, chairman; Arthur Graham, Herman J. Schlagetter, Fred Stang, Jack Rhees, Dick Tanger, and Quinton Danzig.

——-

The Sidney Board of Education at its meeting last evening re-affirmed its ruling that there shall be no rental of the Sidney High school auditorium or gymnasium on Sundays.

——-

Current fishing laws are due for an airing when the Shelby County Conservation committee convenes tomorrow evening at Short’s Landing. The committee headed by Granville Filburn, chairman, emphasizes that discussion at this meeting can have an important bearing on future fishing regulations.

——-

Endorsement of the mass x-ray project to be conducted in Sidney and Shelby county next month was made today by Mayor W.W. Wheeler. Walter Ross is serving as city chairman for the project, with Dr. Charles McCorkle the county chairman.

50 Years

October 20, 1972

Free parking will be offered at next year’s Shelby County Fair, but cost of the membership fee will be raised from $2.50 to $3. Single admission is to remain at $1.

These were three of the decisions reached at the annual meeting of the Shelby County Agricultural Society held at the courthouse last night.

——-

The Shelby County Childrens Services Board today announced the appointment of Colleen Houston, 24, of Dayton, as new caseworker at the Shelby County Childrens Home.

25 Years

October 20, 1997

TOKYO – Honda Motor Co. said today it has developed a gasoline engine that produces almost no exhaust. Officials report it is expected that once the engine goes into production, it will be built at the Anna Engine Plant.

——-

PHOTO – Johnny Bookwalter of West Milton carves out the wooden image of an eagle at the Forestry Field Day on Sunday at the Ivan and Roy Metz farm near Jackson Center. The event had environmental activities and food.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Walt’s Barber Shop in New Bremen has hired a new barber. Glenn Scheib, 22, brings to three the number of barbers working at the shop on West Monroe Street.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

