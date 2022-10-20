Parents receive access, control of children’s online activities

NEW BREMEN – Parents will have easier access and control of their children’s online activities due to plans of the New Bremen school’s technology coordinator. The school’s board of education heard the details at their Wednesday night meeting. Also, three policy changes will affect the use of guns in the school buildings.

Technology coordinator Brian Puthoff reported that by the second quarter he plans to have GoGuardian Parent as an application available for both iPhone and Android users, which is currently designed to allow New Bremen Schools to securely share the history of what their students are doing online when they use the school-provided Chromebooks with that child’s parent or guardian.

He reported with the new application, the GoGuardian Parent app will provide parents and guardians with the ability to pause their child’s Internet connection, block specific websites, and schedule when their child can use their Chromebook online when school is not in session.

He added, parents and guardians can see all of their child’s activity online 24/7, including what their child is doing while at school.

The board also approved several policy updates as recommended by Superintendent Jason Schrader, who noted three of the policy changes involved the use of weapons so as to be in accordance with House Bill 99, which allows school staff, with proper training, to be armed in school. He said other than the policy changes, the school had not discussed the subject of guns in school.

The new bus garage continued toward completion, according to the superintendent. He said they plan to move equipment and buses into the new building soon. The board approved a $48,000 quote from Moeller Door and Windows to put 10 doors on the building.

In other news, elementary Principal Diane Kramer reported the school currently have 65 students signed up for kindergarten screening this spring.

“Typically, this time of year we have around 50-55 students registered,” she said. Of the 65, she said nine are wanting to open enroll to New Bremen from other schools. She told the board over half have ties to New Bremen and may want to move there in the future.

She said their administrative team continues to meet to evaluate mental health services/counseling needs for the district as well as other future needs including staff needed for effective implementation of the dyslexia bill.

The principal reported all written education plans have been completed and will be sent home with first nine weeks report cards for our students identified as gifted.

She added, all diagnostic assessments have been completed for students in grades K-3 as a requirement of the Third Grade Reading Guarantee. The percentages of students Not-on-Track are as follows: K-15%, 1-6%, 2-20%, 3-7%.

RIMPS (Reading Improvement and Monitoring Plans) have been written for students not on track or at-risk of not being on track, said Kramer. One change with RIMPS is that there is no demotion on the local report card literacy section if a student does not pass the Third Grade Reading State Test and is not on a RIMP.

She said third-grade students will be taking the State Reading Test next week Tuesday and Wednesday. Results will be back in December. Students will have another opportunity to take the test in the spring.

Finally, she said parent-teacher conferences will be held evenings of Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 17, as well as during the day on Nov. 18. This year parents have the option of a phone conference, in-person conference, or no conference.

Junior-Senior Principal Marcus Overman offered congratulations to Bridget Wilson, Dylan Bambauer, Hayden Zeller and Larissa Evers for earning a trip to the State Soil Judging Contest.

He also congratulated the girls volleyball team and boys cross country team for their MAC championships.

The principal said they will be running their Stay List program on the last day of the quarter, which allows students without a D or F nor having missing assignments being permitted to leave an hour early.

He reported the school hosted FAFSA Night for seniors and their parents. He said this was a well-attended event to help jump-start seniors to complete this process of applying for financial aid in a timely manner.

Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held on Nov. 15, 17 and 18, he added.

Finally, he said they will have their annual Halloween dress up day on Friday, Oct. 28.

School Treasurer Jill Ahlers received the board’s approval to accept a $200 donation from the Community Backpack+ program to be put towards the “No Shame Lunch Fund.” She thanked the members for their generosity and continued support of their students.

The board also approved payment of September’s general fund bills of $99,976.93 and September’s lunchroom bills of $17,286.33.

The board approved the early graduation of William Murray, effective Oct. 3, having completed all required coursework and then being eligible for a diploma.

Under personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Sharon Chaney from the position of accompanist for the elementary music program, effective immediately.

Therapist, Karla Grieshop had her hours increased from 147 days to 156 days effective only for the current school year.

Amanda Krieg was approved as a substitute custodian for the 2022-23 school year.

The board also approved some changes to the payment of custodians and ticket takers during events. Custodian pay for Monday through Saturday events is $50 per event and $100 on Sundays. The custodial rate for facility rentals Monday through Saturday is $60 per event and $100 for Sunday events.

Ticket takers will be paid $35 for each high school athletic event.

Athletic director Chad Wells said in preparation for attending the OHSAA tournament, tickets can only be purchased on line by going to OHSAA website at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

The OHSAA cross country district tournaments will be Oct. 22 at Columbus Grove with girl’s races at 10:40 a.m. and boy’s races at 11:20 a.m.

The board then went into executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken when they returned to regular session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

