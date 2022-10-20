Civil Service Commission certifies police officer candidate scores

SIDNEY – The Civil Service Commission certified scores and ranking for three candidates for the police officer position on Friday, Oct. 7.

The next steps in the process are for the police chief to make a recommendation to the city manager on which candidate to hire, then the city manager will approve and make the final decision on hiring the candidate. The candidate will then go through additional testing and screening before they are officially hired.

Commissioner Phillip Myers was also introduced and welcomed to the commission to complete the term of Commissioner John Schmitt, who resigned.

More information will be published announcing new hires once positions have been accepted.

By Charlotte Caldwell

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

