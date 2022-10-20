Deputies investigate incident involving driver

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident involving an Anna Rescue Squad member.

According to a report released by Sheriff Jim Frye, deputies responded to a residence on Sidney Freyburg Road Thursday at 5:14 a.m. on a report of a person not breathing. When the Anna Rescue Squad members arrived at the scene, one of the deputies detected an odor of alcohol coming from a squad member. It was determined the squad member was the person who drove the ambulance to the scene.

The person, who isn’t being identified until charges are filed, refused to submit to a field sobriety test. He was asked if he would submit to a chemical test and he said yes. He was taken to Wilson Health where blood was drawn. The deputy noticed the tubes used for the blood draw were expired and Sidney Police was contacted for another test kit. A second blood draw was completed.

The person was transported to the Sheriff’s Office and placed in an interview room. The test kit was sent to the lab for a toxicology report.

Frye said he expects charges to be filed.