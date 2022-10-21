125 Years

October 21, 1897

C. Kingseed this morning received a letter from the Shelby county hunters who are spending a few weeks in Maine. They are located near Sandy Bay, Maine. They report deer are very plentiful but small game is scarce. The first morning out they killed five deer in two hours.

——-

Officers of the C.H. & D. railroad started their annual inspection trip over the road this morning. They will be in Sidney tomorrow or Friday.

——-

The most important local matter before the people of Sidney at the coming election is the question of a sewer system for the city. A most complete plan was made by City Engineer Coulson and is now available for inspection in the office of the city engineer. Cost of the improvement has been estimated at $41,000, which includes the outlet to the river through the Weingartner farm below the lower river bridge. A levy of one mill on the dollar will be necessary to retire the bonds.

100 Years

October 21, 1922

Arrangements have been made for a masked ball to be given at the country club the evening of Oct. 30. A Halloween lunch will be served during the evening.

——-

W. L. Funkhouse, former instructor in agriculture at the Canton Christian College in China, was the speaker at the dinner meeting of the Brotherhood class of the First Methodist Church last evening. Some 40 stereopticon slides, showing many phases of Chinese life were shown for the approximately 70 men in attendance at the session.

——-

Not much enthusiasm was manifest at the Republican meeting held in the assembly room last evening, addressed by the Hon. J.E. Cable, of Lima, and J. Ward Key, of Piqua. The assembly room was about half full.

75 Years

October 21, 1947

The Dayton Power and Light Co. has under construction a new $1.5 million high voltage transmission line which will improve electric services to customers served by the company in Shelby, Mercer and Western Auglaize counties.

——-

Capt. Charles Wheeler, of Sidney, has been named commanding officer of the Ohio National Guard field artillery battery C, 136th Bn., headquartered at the state armory in Piqua. Wheeler, who served overseas in World War II, was discharged in March 1946 with the rank of captain in the officers’ reserve corps.

——-

Color pictures taken during his motor trip over the Alaskan highway this past summer were sown by Homer English during the regular meeting of the Sidney Rotary club yesterday noon at the Hotel Wagner.

50 Years

October 21, 1972

A review of the publishing history of The Sidney Daily News was given by J. Oliver Amos, publisher, during the regular meeting of the Noon Kiwanis Club at Burk’s Banquet House.

The Amos family came to Sidney in 1876 and has been in the publishing business since then.

25 Years

October 21, 1997

The Shelby County Community Action Commission will have a commodities distribution Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the CAC Office, 230 E. Court St. This month, the CAC is distributing rice, vegetarian beans, peanut butter, breakfast cereal and canned potatoes.

——-

The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) sign-up is being conducted now through Nov. 14 at the local county office of the Farm Bureau Service Agency.

——-

The Dolphins, coached by Darin Applegate and Billy Shoffner, with assistants Robert Bey and Mike Schaffer, are the Sidney Little League Football Champions with a final record of 3-2-1.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

