Community Christmas Dinner returns to in person

SIDNEY — Shelby County United Way has announced the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner is returning to in person seating. The holiday dinner and community fellowship will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

As in years past, The Spot will prepare a traditional meal, including turkey, gravy, green beans, dressing, rolls, and pie. Volunteers from Temperance Lodge 73 Free and Accepted Masons; the Masonic Lodge of Sidney, will make plenty of mashed potatoes. Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. while supplies last. Santa is planning to make an appearance and will have books and candy to give to children. Instructions for home delivered meals and more details will be shared in November prior to the event.

The Christmas Dinner Committee would like to thank the many generous donors, and the dedicated volunteers who give of their time each year. The Shelby County United Way continues to underwrite the event.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past ten years. Monies raised by the Shelby County United Way are invested locally under the leadership and direction of a local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers.