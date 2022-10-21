Armstrong Museum hosts ‘Boo! On the Moon’

WAPAKONETA – Grab your costumes and candy bags, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting its annual “Boo! On the Moon” Halloween event on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5–7 p.m. Experience the museum in a whole new way with the space galleries adorned with a wide array of ghastly props and eerie décor. As the younger visitors walk through the galleries, staff members will be stationed in areas passing out candy and treats.

“Halloween has always been a big time of year in Wapakoneta,” says Dante Centuori, Armstrong executive director. “For over ten years now, the museum has been hosting Boo! On the Moon to provide a fun and family-friendly event for local residents. Younger visitors seem to really enjoy both the Halloween and history aspects of the experience.”

New to the experience this year will be a special quiet room where the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be conducting special activities for guests needing sensory supports.

“These types of events can be over-stimulating to many children,” says Chris Moynihan, director of education at the Armstrong Museum. “Partnering with Auglaize DD allows us to include individuals in our community who might otherwise have been hesitant to visit. Auglaize DD is committed to providing individuals with developmental disabilities opportunities to live, learn, work, and play in their community, and we want to thank them for agreeing to participate in our event.”

The Auglaize County Board of DD serves over 400 eligible children and adults in Auglaize County through a wide range of programming, supports, and services.

Doors open for this event at 5 p.m. and children 12 years and younger dressed in costume will receive half-off of their admission. For event questions, please call the museum at 419-738-8811 or visit the “Boo! On the Moon” event page on Facebook.