SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Christa A. Puthoff, 25, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Daniel James Thompson, 42, of Bay City, Michigan, was charged with assured clear distance, $135 fine.
Lanae Marie Gilbert, 20, of Decatur, Indiana, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
William T. Hall, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with no operator’s license, $155 fine.
Michelle E. Zahn, 46, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Emily Nicole Compton, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Suzanne L. Garrett, 42, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bethany M. Hughes, 24, of St. Paris, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Bailey Junker, 24, of Massillon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gary A. Magee, 79, of Sidney, was charged with one-way streets, $136 fine.
Jason Duley, 47, of Piqua, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Dusty L. Fout, 35, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
James Matthew Burch, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Cornelius Griffin, 54, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Christopher Alan Mangus, 23, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
James Ray Hayhurst II, 37, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $363 fine.
Mathew Henry Gibson, 44, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Nick L. Gregory, 27, of McComb, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Roger D. Pryor Jr., 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Antonio Michael Arbogast, 21, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Heather Cross, 40, of Wapakoneta, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Thomas G. Kloeppel, 78, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jonathan R. Guip, 47, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Connie J. Brunswick, 49, of Osgood, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Justin Ryan Baker, 26, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Austin Lee Fisher, 40, of Wapakoneta, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
James R. Snyder, 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Matthew R. White, 43, of Clyde, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shequita D. Parker, 33, of Huber Heights, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gabriel Jordan Shaner, 27, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jodi Lynn Greve, 40, of Wapakoneta, was charged with headlight displayed, $130 fine.
Anthony M. Thompson, 52, of Sidney, was charged with going the wrong way on a one-way street, $130 fine.
Jill L. Anthony, 58, of Botkins, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Lori M. McAtee, 48, of Urbana, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Donanim Roblero Ortiz, 36, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and assured clear distance, $186 fine.
Chelsey White, 34, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Benjamin Q. Fugate, 42, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Rachel Schwartz, 38, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Jade Elizabeth Rader, 26, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gregory Edwards, 34, of Montezuma, was charged with failure to reinstate license and speeding, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.
Mary T. McKinley, 61, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Daniel James Hoying, 43, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bettina J. Grogg, 37, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Samuel C. Christman, 23, of Woodsfield, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Amy M. Carman, 49, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell