SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Christa A. Puthoff, 25, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Daniel James Thompson, 42, of Bay City, Michigan, was charged with assured clear distance, $135 fine.

Lanae Marie Gilbert, 20, of Decatur, Indiana, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

William T. Hall, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with no operator’s license, $155 fine.

Michelle E. Zahn, 46, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Emily Nicole Compton, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Suzanne L. Garrett, 42, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bethany M. Hughes, 24, of St. Paris, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Bailey Junker, 24, of Massillon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gary A. Magee, 79, of Sidney, was charged with one-way streets, $136 fine.

Jason Duley, 47, of Piqua, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Dusty L. Fout, 35, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

James Matthew Burch, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Cornelius Griffin, 54, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Christopher Alan Mangus, 23, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Ray Hayhurst II, 37, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $363 fine.

Mathew Henry Gibson, 44, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Nick L. Gregory, 27, of McComb, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Roger D. Pryor Jr., 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Antonio Michael Arbogast, 21, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Heather Cross, 40, of Wapakoneta, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Thomas G. Kloeppel, 78, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan R. Guip, 47, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Connie J. Brunswick, 49, of Osgood, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Justin Ryan Baker, 26, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Austin Lee Fisher, 40, of Wapakoneta, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

James R. Snyder, 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Matthew R. White, 43, of Clyde, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shequita D. Parker, 33, of Huber Heights, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gabriel Jordan Shaner, 27, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jodi Lynn Greve, 40, of Wapakoneta, was charged with headlight displayed, $130 fine.

Anthony M. Thompson, 52, of Sidney, was charged with going the wrong way on a one-way street, $130 fine.

Jill L. Anthony, 58, of Botkins, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Lori M. McAtee, 48, of Urbana, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Donanim Roblero Ortiz, 36, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and assured clear distance, $186 fine.

Chelsey White, 34, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Benjamin Q. Fugate, 42, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Rachel Schwartz, 38, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jade Elizabeth Rader, 26, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gregory Edwards, 34, of Montezuma, was charged with failure to reinstate license and speeding, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Mary T. McKinley, 61, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel James Hoying, 43, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bettina J. Grogg, 37, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Samuel C. Christman, 23, of Woodsfield, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Amy M. Carman, 49, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell