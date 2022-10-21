On the agendas

Russia Village Council

RUSSIA — The Russia Village Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. in council chambers to approve an ordinance for the sale of an industrial park property.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include a spotlight on school safety, board president’s report, board members reports, superintendent’s report, accepting donations, approval of health, dental and vision insurance, employment of staff, accepting resignations and approving salary modifications.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

The Council will be introduced to the police sergeant and will review a presentation about the street levy update.

Ordinances to be discussed include the adoption of an ordinance assessing the cost of weed cutting or removal of litter or junk and the introduction of an ordinance renaming Plum Ridge Park to Jannides Park.

Resolutions will include authorizing the city manager to enter into fire protection contracts and contracts for emergency ambulance service with various townships and to enter into an agreement to negotiate and possibly sign a contract for acquiring property on Campbell Road.

Discussions will include canceling a regular meeting in December and the rental registration program.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include accepting a donation from the Class of 1984; the five-year forecast as presented by the treasurer; an executive session to discuss employment of public employees; approving pupil activity contracts; and reports from maintenance, bus and custodial departments, elementary principal and high school principal and information on capital projects.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the village hall.