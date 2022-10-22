125 Years

October 22, 1897

There was a great outpouring of the people last evening to hear the discussion of the political issues of the present campaign by the Democratic Congressman John J. Lentz, of Columbus. For almost two and a half hours, Mr. Lentz talked and at the close of his speech there was not a vacant seat in the hall and many were still standing. The meeting was held at the armory.

——-

The fire department was called out about 5 o’clock this morning by a fire at the sawmill owned by Thomas Fitch, located at the intersection of Ohio avenue and Wapakoneta avenue. The entire south end of the building was ablaze when the fire department reached the scene. The blaze, however, was soon put out without any extensive damage.

——-

T. M. Hussey and Thomas Umstead, of this city, have the contract for grading a mile and a half of the roadbed of the proposed Columbus and Northwestern railroad near Santa Fe in Logan county.

100 Years

October 22, 1922

Members of the Junior Shakespeare Club celebrated the 34th anniversary of the club’s founding with the banquet at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Kah last evening. Husbands were guests of the members for the affair. Mrs. C.J. Briggs, president, extended the welcome, with the response by Hugh Bingham.

——-

Hon. Vic Donahey did not mince words in his attack on the extravagance and mismanagement of the present administration under Governor Davis when he addressed a large and enthusiastic audience at the high school auditorium last night. The auditorium was packed to overflowing with many unable to gain admission.

75 Years

October 22, 1947

Local Democratic politics will get off to a good start Friday evening when a rally of party workers will be held in the dining room of the Hotel Wagner with Miss. Catherine Falvey, of Boston, and Joseph Quatman, of Lima, as speakers, it was announced today by Carl Lehman, chairman. Miss Falvey, a lawyer, is a former WAC major and assisted at the Nuremburg trials.

——-

The state supreme court agreed today to review the right of the Shelby County Board of Education and the state superintendent of public instruction to eliminate the East Salem rural school district. A group of East Salem residents sought an injunction to prevent the action. Although the common pleas court threw out the petition, the action was reversed by the appellate court. The supreme court will review the case on its merits.

——-

Sidney residents today had an opportunity to observe some of the deadly equipment used by Japan in her war against the United States, when a Japanese suicide PT boat was placed on display here. The boat was captured in the Ryukyu Islands. It will be on display at the corner of Ohio avenue and Poplar street until 9:30 this evening.

50 Years

October 22, 1972

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds, back home for a last stand, have a chance to tie up the World Series today because the Oakland A’s stopped producing ninth-inning miracles and made ninth-inning mistakes, instead.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Mayor Donald Holt Wednesday night appointed Kenneth S. Spencer of Wapakoneta as the new town marshal.

Spencer will serve a six-month apprenticeship, after which his appointment will become permanent and he will move to Jackson Center.

——-

Miss Lorrie Sue Bertsch has been installed as worth advisor of the Sidney Assembly, Order of Rainbow For Girls. She is the daughter or Mr. and Mrs. John F. Bertsch.

25 Years

October 22, 1997

PIQUA – Edison Community College President Dr. Kenneth A. Yowell leads a panel of presenters at Friday’s statewide conference at the Ohio Association of Two-Year Colleges.

The conference keynote speaker is Dr. Steve Eskow, the president of the Electronic University Network, which is based in both San Francisco and Orlando.

——-

MINSTER – Students in Peg Brunswick’s economics class will be traveling to Chicago Thursday to get a first hand look at how the stock exchange works.

The group will spend Thursday viewing the three different stock markets at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Stock Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade.

——-

WASHINGTON – The Clinton administration wants Congress to authorize a new gold-colored dollar coin before it is forced to mint more of the unpopular Susan B. Anthony dollars.

The Anthony coins, which critics complain look and feel like quarters, haven’t been made since 1981. But the stock has dwindled to 133 million, only enough for 30 months at the current rate of use by big-city transit authorities and the U.S. Postal Service.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

