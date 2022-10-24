Pemberton Post Office fire update

PEMBERTON – The future of the Pemberton Post Office remains uncertain after a fire on Oct. 13 that brought in over a dozen first-responder departments and took hours to get under control.

According to Naddia Dhalai, a spokesperson for USPS, the post office is working with the landlord to get the branch reopened, and the date the branch will reopen has not been determined. There were no permanent employees of the branch as the employee who worked there traveled from the Sidney post office to sort mail there for a couple of hours a day and then returned to Sidney to work.

Dhalai said the number of customers impacted by the branch being closed is approximately 37, and P.O. Box customers can pick up their mail at the Sidney Post Office at 135 N. Ohio Ave. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remains unknown as the lead fire department on the case was unable to be reached at press time.

Since the fire occurred in a federal building, a special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is currently conducting an origin and cause investigation, according to Suzanne Dabkowski, the public information officer for the ATF’s Columbus Field Division. Dabkowski said if the agent finds anything suspicious, then the case would be passed to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.