Celebrating Halloween

SIDNEY — Halloween and trick or treat are quickly approaching which means more foot traffic in the city and more strangers on your doorstep.

The five most popular Halloween costumes in 2022 are witch, Spider-Man, dinosaur, “Stranger Things” characters and a fairy according to CNN.

The Sidney Police Department is happy to report that the city tends to be very safe during Halloween but would like to remind citizens and parents of safety measures they are encouraged to take to help these little witches and dinosaurs stay extra safe during this spooky season.

First, only let kids consume food products that are in sealed packages, unless they come from someone you know. Second, don’t let strangers enter your home for candy. The best practice for trick or treat is to leave your front door shut and serve candy from your porch. It’s unlikely that anyone is casing your belongings and the layout of your house, but it’s always better to take precautions while still participating in the fun. Finally, SPD asks citizen to be extremely cautious when driving during trick or treat and to be careful of pedestrians as kids tend to be erratic when excited.

Trick or treat in Sidney is set for Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Sidney Police Department wishes everyone a safe and fun Halloween.

Zane Geesey, 1 ½, throws a bean bag in a game of miniature corn hole during the trick or treat event at The Landings of Sidney Saturday. Zane is the son of Trish Geesey, of Fort Loramie, and the late Nick Geesey.

