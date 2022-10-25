Pave your way through CARSTAR corn maze

SIDNEY – Fall is in full swing at the VanDenmark Farm in Sidney, featuring family-friendly activities such as hayrides, bonfires, a corn maze and more.

This year, the ever-changing Lost Land Corn Maze has a theme that is sure to drive the community through many twists and turns. The maze features a larger-than-life Frankenstein, as well as the well-known locally owned auto body repair business, CARSTAR.

“We have been longtime supporters of the VanDenmark Farm,” says Tom Martin, owner of Sidney Body CARSTAR, Troy CARSTAR, and Piqua CARSTAR. “Dwight [owner of the farm] is a great guy who is extremely community oriented. We love supporting him and his farm to connect with those within our Sidney community that we serve day in and day out.”

Every year, Dwight Moore, owner of VanDenmark Farm, begins the process of crafting the corn maze in July. He starts by laying out the design and using a GPS system to mow down the corn, allowing the maze to start to grow around the design. Then, come October, the design comes to life and is open to the public to test their navigation skills.

“It is extra special for our team and their families to see our CARSTAR logo within the maze as it is engrained into our community culture,” said Martin.

The VanDenmark Farm will be open to the public every weekend and open weekdays for groups by reservation through the end of October.

For more information on CARSTAR visit CARSTAR.com.