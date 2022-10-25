ODOT seeking public comments

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following project:

• Bridge Maintenance Project in Four Counties, PID 115329 – ODOT proposes to undertake bridge maintenance activities on four bridge systems in Clark, Logan, Miami and Shelby Counties. The project is necessary to address deterioration of the bridges and extend their lifespan. The project is expected to occur in Spring/summer 2024.

• State Route 55 Bridge Maintenance in Miami County, PID 105400 – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) proposes to paint and undertake other routine maintenance on the State Route 55 bridge over the Stillwater River in Union Township, Miami County. The project is expected to occur in spring/summer 2025 and require up to 75 days to construct.

• Culvert Maintenance Project in Miami and Mercer Counties, PID 114980, – ODOT proposes to undertake routine maintenance on an Interstate 75 culvert system north of US Route 36 in Miami County and the culvert-style bridge on state Route 119 near Stelzer Road in Mercer County. The project is necessary to address deterioration of the culverts and extend their lifespan. The project is expected to begin Summer 2024 and require approximately one month to construct at each location.

• Spruce Avenue Bridge Replacement, PID 114201 [project update] – The city of Sidney proposes to replace the deteriorated and deficient Spruce Avenue Bridge over the CSX Railroad. The existing bridge has been determined eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. To better accommodate existing and future railroad needs, the proposed design has been modified to a three-span steel beam structure with a composite bridge deck.

Additional information regarding the above projects are available at the ODOT PROJECTS page or go to https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects#page=1.

You can easily search for each of the above projects by entering the project’s unique PID number into the “Search by Keyword” filter.

Comments may be submitted by contacting the individual below. Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources. Comments should be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Those interested in giving feedback on the above project can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721.