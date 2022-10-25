Library book sale underway

SIDNEY — The Amos Memorial Public Library is holding its semi-annual sale of surplus items through Oct. 29. The sale continue during regular library hours through 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The library is located at 230 E. North St. in Sidney.

“We will have a large amount of books and movies in this sale,” said Assistant Director Mark Kister, “both items which have been donated to the library and items removed from our collections.” Everything will be priced at 50 cents and all proceeds will help support the Shelby County Libraries.

The library is open 11 a.m.– 4 p.m. on Saturday; 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday.