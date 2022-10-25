Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Oct. 16-22

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior.

Four of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were five dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

All four patients were transported to the hospital from scenes in the Houston district. Versailles EMS was sent to handle a call that Spirit EMS was already on scene for due to radio transmission issues the Spirit crew experienced.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to five calls. Spirit EMS responded to all five calls, while Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to four. Three patients were transported to the hospital; one was pronounced deceased prior to EMS arrival by Shelby County deputies, and one was a public assistance call without transport.

Of the seven patients transported last week, three were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and four to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.