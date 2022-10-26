125 Years

October 26, 1897

General Warner’s Democratic meeting at the rink last night was one of the greatest meetings ever held in that building. Every seat was taken and many persons were compelled to stand. The Klute band played in front of the Wagner house before proceeding to the armory. James E. Way presided at the meeting.

——-

John Wagner Sons have had one of their delivery wagons rebuilt and repainted in a substantial and beautiful manner. They will have all their wagons repaired and repainted after the same style.

——-

Two of our letter carriers will soon be wearing service stripes as a result of an order issued by the postmaster general this week. The service stripe system is being introduced in all free-delivery offices for carriers with five or more years of service. L.E. Kelly and LeRoy Michael have been local carriers since free delivery was established here five years and ten months ago.

100 Years

October 26, 1922

Fort Loramie was the scene of a big Democratic rally Saturday night; it being estimated that at least 3,000 people were in attendance from the surrounding county for the meeting. Great enthusiasm was prevalent everywhere. Joseph Kloeker was chairman for the meeting with address given by Hon. J.H. Goeke, candidate for Congress; John F. Maher, of Greenville, and Dan F. Money, of St. Marys.

——-

Members of the Woman’s Missionary Federation at their meeting Friday in the M.E. Church named Mrs. Elmer Dill as president. Other officers elected are, Miss Lou Robertson, first vice president; Mrs. O.O. LeMaster, second vice president; Mrs. O.G. Bird, secretary, and Mrs. Daisy Taylor, treasurer. A report on the work during the past year shows that 600 Bibles were placed in the public schools.

75 Years

October 26, 1947

This week marked a new era in the Sidney City schools’ instrumental music program, when approximately 70 grade students began class lessons on the instrument of their choice. It is hoped that in another week this number will be increased to 100. This new approach is the result of a scientific musical aptitude test given early this fall to students in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

——-

Jay Thompson, general manager of the Miami County Farm Bureau Cooperative Association, has accepted the position as general manager of the Jackson Center Farm Bureau Exchange at Jackson Center. He expects to take over his new duties Dec. 1. Thompson succeeds Harmon Fox who will move to a farm near Montpelier.

50 Years

October 26, 1972

ST. PARIS – After having been in business in St. Paris for 45 years, longer than any other present St. Paris business, Harold and Christine Hunter are retiring.

The Hunters, owners of the Hunter’s Hardware Store, are selling their entire stock and fixtures in a “quitting the business” sale. After having been “tied down” to a business operation since 1927, they now plan to do some traveling.

——-

Nuts are needed. That’s the word from the Shelby County Courthouse.

The squirrels that live in the trees around the courthouse are facing a nut shortage with winter coming on. Anyone wanting to donate nuts for the squirrels has been asked to give them to one of the janitors or maintenance men at the courthouse.

——-

During a recent ceremony at Crown Controls Corp., New Bremen, five people were honored on the occasion of their 24th year of service to the company.

Those who joined the Quarter-Century Club included James F. Dicke, president; Lois Moeller, payroll department; Wilbert Will, manufacturing; Paul Dicke, rotator engineering and Lola Dietrich, rotator department.

25 Years

October 26, 1997

MINSTER – The fall meeting of the Minster Historical Society will be held at 2:30 Nov. 16 in the Knights of Columbus Hall.

The speaker, former Sidney Mayor Jim Humphrey, will reflect on his early days as a black man in a white community. He will talk on black history in this area and about towns like Carthagena and Rumley.

——-

Plans for the upcoming World Community Day were finalized when Church Women United of Shelby County held a forum meeting recently at the First United Methodist Church.

World Community Day will be held Nov. 7 at St. Mark Episcopal Church. In keeping with the theme “Gathering Seed from a Medieval Mother Root,” women will bring in Amaranth plants with them as they grew from seed received at the May Fellowship Meeting.

——-

UNITED NATIONS – Iraq refused to allow two American weapons inspectors to enter the country today, underlining its order that U.S. inspectors are not welcome in the country, a U.N. official said.

The refusal to admit the two was the latest sign that President Saddam Hussein is not backing down from his expulsion order despite growing international pressure to do so.

In a show of international solidarity, even nations generally sympathetic to Iraq joined its adversaries in condemning Iraq’s order. France also condemned the order.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

